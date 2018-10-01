Quebec election: Blainville results

The riding of Blainville is located in the Laurentians. It includes the areas of Blainville and Bois-des-Filion, among others.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Laframboise

Parti Québécois: Gabriel Gousse

Quebec Liberal Party: Lucia Carvalho

Québec Solidaire: William Lepage

Incumbent Mario Laframboise was first elected in 2014 with the CAQ.

Before jumping into Quebec politics, he served as an MP for the Bloc Québécois between 2000-2011.

History

The electoral division was created in 1992 and has undergone several changes.

It is currently located in the southern area of the Laurentians, to the east of Highway 15.

Blainville has been home to both the PQ and the CAQ — a Liberal candidate has never been elected in the riding.