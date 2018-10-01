Quebec election: Blainville results
The riding of Blainville is located in the Laurentians. It includes the areas of Blainville and Bois-des-Filion, among others.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Laframboise
Parti Québécois: Gabriel Gousse
Quebec Liberal Party: Lucia Carvalho
Québec Solidaire: William Lepage
Incumbent Mario Laframboise was first elected in 2014 with the CAQ.
Before jumping into Quebec politics, he served as an MP for the Bloc Québécois between 2000-2011.
History
The electoral division was created in 1992 and has undergone several changes.
It is currently located in the southern area of the Laurentians, to the east of Highway 15.
Blainville has been home to both the PQ and the CAQ — a Liberal candidate has never been elected in the riding.
