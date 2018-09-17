Crime
Man charged after fatal collision in Prince Edward County

Prince Edward OPP have charged a man after a fatal accident on on County Road 8 in Prince Edward County over the weekend.

A 78-year-old man died on Saturday after a collision in Prince Edward County, police say.

OPP were called to County Road 8 near County Road 25 just before 5 p.m. on Saturday to deal with a two-vehicle collision.

Police say a truck going eastbound along County Road 8 collided with an e-bike going westbound. Ralph Chantrill from Athol, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quaw Sheng Zhang a 50-year-old man from Belleville, Ont. was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

County Road 8 between Bradley Cross Road and County Road 25 was closed for some time over the weekend due to the investigation. OPP say alcohol was not a factor.

Police did not respond to a request for further comment.

