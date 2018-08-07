Crime
August 7, 2018

Fatal collision closes section of Hwy 15 north or Portland, Ont.

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP say a woman died early Tuesday morning after a collision on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township.

A woman died early Tuesday after two cars collided on Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township, say OPP.

Police say they responded to a collision just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, just north of Portland, Ont.

According to police, two vehicles, one travelling north and the other travelling south, collided on the highway, though the cause of the collision is unknown. 

Police say a woman died as a result of her injuries. The other driver was taken to a Kingston hospital. OPP could not offer any more details about the age of the two people involved in the collision or the condition of the survivor.

Highway 15 is closed between County Road 5 and Cedar Valley Road due to a police investigation. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

