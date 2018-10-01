Quebec election: Arthabaska results
Arthabaska is located in the Centre-du-Québec region. The riding includes Victoriaville, Plessisville and other municipalities.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Lefebvre
Parti Québécois: Jacques Daigle
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Poirier
Québec Solidaire: William Champigny-Fortier
Éric Lefebvre, the incumbent, was elected as an MNA under the CAQ banner in a December 2016 byelection.
He replaced Sylvie Roy, who died earlier that year.
History
Arthabaska was created in 1853.
The riding is not a stronghold for any party in particular, having elected MNAs from the Quebec Liberals, the PQ, the CAQ and even Union Nationale throughout the course of its history.
