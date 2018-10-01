Politics
October 1, 2018 1:20 am

Quebec election: Arthabaska results

Arthabaska is located in the Centre-du-Québec region. The riding includes Victoriaville, Plessisville and other municipalities.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Lefebvre
Parti Québécois: Jacques Daigle
Quebec Liberal Party: Pierre Poirier
Québec Solidaire: William Champigny-Fortier

Éric Lefebvre, the incumbent, was elected as an MNA under the CAQ banner in a December 2016 byelection.

He replaced Sylvie Roy, who died earlier that year.

History

Arthabaska was created in 1853.

The riding is not a stronghold for any party in particular, having elected MNAs from the Quebec Liberals, the PQ, the CAQ and even Union Nationale throughout the course of its history.

