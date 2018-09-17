London police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted, injured in east-end park

London police say they’re investigating a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.

It was around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a woman was walking in McMahen Park near Adelaide Street North and Pall Mall Street, officers said.

According to police she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown person. The victim suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

Anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect or any other information in relation to the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).