A union representing Ramasar and Catarazo said it would challenge the firings. “Based on all the information received from the company, the allegations relate entirely to non-work-related activity and do not rise to the level of ‘just cause’ termination,” the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) said in a statement. “As AGMA would do for any of its members, we will soon be filing for arbitration to enforce our members’ employment rights.”

Catarazo said he was “deeply saddened” by the termination of his contract.

“I have worked my whole life to reach the level of principal dancer at a company having the highest prestige, and I am devastated at the possibility to no longer be able to share the stage with the wonderful, talented artists and my friends there,” he said in a statement, adding, “I respect and admire every ballerina with whom I dance at the company, and strive every day to be the best partner I possibly can be.”

The ousters of Finlay, Ramasar and Catarazo leave City Ballet without three of its 14 male principal dancers ahead of next week’s opening of the 2018-2019 season.

Ramasar had been a major star of the company who also won accolades for his performance as Jigger Craigin in the Broadway revival of “Carousel.” An attorney for the dancer said Ramasar would be on stage for the final performances of “Carousel,” which closes Sunday. A representative for “Carousel” did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Waterbury’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the firings of Ramasar and Catarazo.

After Waterbury filed her lawsuit on Sept. 4, an attorney for Finlay said that the allegations “should not be taken as fact.”