Police looking for man allegedly caught masturbating in UBC women’s shower

The University RCMP is on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself inside a women’s washroom at UBC’s Point Grey campus on Thursday.

The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m., when a woman who was showering in a women’s only washroom in a residence on UBC’s Lower Mall heard a man speaking to her from another stall.

A second woman then walked in and saw the man, who was allegedly naked and masturbating.

Several other witnesses spoke to the man, who dressed and fled on foot towards the Lower Mall, RCMP said.

Police were called to the residence but were unable to locate the suspect.

University RCMP has released the following description of the suspect:

South Asian or Middle Eastern with darker skin

five feet seven inches to five feet eight inches tall

Average build

Curly hair, which is dark on the sides and lighter on top

in his 30s or early 40s

Wearing a light-coloured hoodie or long-sleeved shirt and grey sweatpants

A small diamond/crystal earring

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University RCMP at 604-224-1322.