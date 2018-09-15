Crime
September 15, 2018 6:30 pm
Updated: September 15, 2018 6:31 pm

Correctional officer taken hostage at Kenora jail released from hospital

By Reporter  Global News

The Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement Saturday that the correctional officer is recovering at home.

A correctional officer who was taken hostage by inmates at a jail in Kenora, Ont., Friday afternoon has been released from hospital.

The Ontario Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement Saturday that the guard is recovering at home.

The ministry also thanked front-line staff at the jail who worked to secure the officer’s release.

Ministry officials would not comment on how the incident began, how many inmates were involved or what sort of injuries the correctional officer sustained.

The entrance to the maximum security facility was still blocked off Saturday afternoon.

The ministry said it will be launching an internal review into the incident.

