Kindness abounds on 2nd annual Becca Schofield Day

Anne Schofield, the mother of a young woman diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2016, says today is a day to celebrate.

Schofield’s 18-year-old daughter, Rebecca, began asking people to perform random acts of kindness in the months leading up to her death on Feb. 17 of this year. The movement spread around the world and led to the creation of “Becca Schofield Day” on the third Saturday in September.

This year marks the second annual Becca Schofield Day but the first since her death. Schofield says she and her family continue to be uplifted by the community.

“Every day, I hear on a daily basis how she impacted people, how she inspired them to improve their lives,” said Schofield.

A free car wash at the fire hall in Becca’s home town of Riverview, N.B., was organized by a local elementary school, with proceeds going to a future play park that will be built in Becca’s memory. Young volunteers taking part say they continue to be inspired by Becca’s wish.

“(People) see that (it) is a free car wash … it was kindness, and then they want to go out and do something else,” said 14-year-old Ella Webster. “It starts a ripple effect.”

Kaitlyn Dempsey, 13, added: “For me, I always wanted to spread kindness, but now I want to do it even more because (of) Becca. She has such a motivating story.”

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 students across the province have been given cards to pass on to others after performing acts of kindness. It’s a challenge of sorts for students to take on over the weekend.

“Some of them are out walking dogs, some of them are here at the car wash, some are out doing things for their nannies and grampies and their moms and dads,” said Karla Webster, principal of West Riverview Elementary School, which organized the free car wash.

The #BeccaToldMeTo movement, which inspired people in dozens of countries around the world to perform random acts of kindness, continues to make an impact today.