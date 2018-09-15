Crime
September 15, 2018 1:02 pm
Updated: September 15, 2018 1:04 pm

Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

File photo of a Montreal police cruiser. Officers are searching for a suspect after an armed assault in NDG Frigday night, Sept. 14, 2018.

Benjamin Shingler/The Canadian Press
A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital following an armed assault Friday evening in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

According to police, the assault happened at around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Patricia Avenue.

The victim was stabbed with a sharp object by another woman.

She was rushed to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The motive of the attack is not yet known.

Police believe the suspect may be an acquaintance of the victim. She has yet to be located.

The investigation is ongoing.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne

Global News