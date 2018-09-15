Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital following an armed assault Friday evening in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
According to police, the assault happened at around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sherbrooke Street and Patricia Avenue.
READ MORE: Police searching for suspects after Villeray park shooting
The victim was stabbed with a sharp object by another woman.
She was rushed to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The motive of the attack is not yet known.
READ MORE: Midday stabbing leads to one injury, one arrest in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Police believe the suspect may be an acquaintance of the victim. She has yet to be located.
The investigation is ongoing.
— With files from La Presse Canadienne
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.