Attempted murder charge laid following downtown Edmonton shooting

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the downtown core early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., police were called to an apartment suite at the Rossdale House building in the area of 98 Avenue and 103 Street. A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A party was happening at the apartment building when two men got into a dispute; one of them was shot in the upper body, police said on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested Mustafe Rashid at a house on the Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan. Edmonton police said RCMP members from the Onion Lake, Turtleford and Maidstone detachments were all part of the arrest.

Rashid has also been charged with aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police have not released the victim’s name. An update on his condition was not released on Friday.