Canada
September 12, 2018 7:06 am

Police incident at downtown Edmonton apartment building

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police and EMS were called to the Rossdale House apartment building at 9825 103 Street in downtown Edmonton early Wednesday morning. September 12, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

There was a police scene at a downtown Edmonton apartment building Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police and emergency services were called to the Rossdale House building on 103 Street near Bellamy Hill Road.

There are no confirmed details about the incident at the moment, but Global News has a crew on scene.

Police and EMS were called to the Rossdale House apartment building at 9825 103 Street in downtown Edmonton early Wednesday morning. September 12, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
police scene
Rossdale House
Rossdale House apartment
Rossdale House Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News