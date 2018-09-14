Ottawa man charged with robbery, assault, uttering death threats

Local police said on Friday they have charged an Ottawa man with robbery, assault and uttering death threats in connection with an alleged assault in the city’s south end earlier this month.

Ottawa police officers responded to a call about an assault in the 700 block of Bernard Street, south of Hunt Club Road, at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. There, they found a badly injured man, whom paramedics transported to hospital.

Bruce Mundy, 45, has since been charged with six criminal offences, including:

robbery with an offensive weapon

possession of a weapon for committing an offence

uttering death threats

assault with a weapon

assault causing bodily harm

breach of probation

A media release from police didn’t note the injured man’s age or current medical condition, or whether he knows Mundy.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said she was unable to provide further details because an investigator in the case was not available on Friday afternoon.

The release said Mundy is currently in jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.