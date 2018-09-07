Ottawa police seize rifle, ammunition and drugs after searching Vanier home

Ottawa police say they have seized a rifle, ammunition and narcotics after a search warrant was executed at a Vanier residence on Thursday.

Police say that an investigation by the guns and gangs unit resulted in the seizure of a Simonov SKS 1945 semi-automatic rifle, two magazines along with ammunition and what police say is a small amount of narcotics.

“This investigation is just one example of our gun violence suppression efforts,” said Chief Charles Bordeleau in a release. “Our covert and investigative units, including our PIVOT and our frontline officers continue to seize weapons and make arrests. We know there is more work to do and we remain focused on this issue.”

Police say the warrant was executed at an apartment on Joffre Belanger Way at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Police have charged two men in relation to the incident.

Sean Villeneuve, 31, is charged with several drug and gun-related offences. The second person arrested was not named by police but was charged with failing to comply with a recognizance of bail.

Police say so far this year they have seized 39 crime-related guns in Ottawa.