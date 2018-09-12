Ottawa police investigating after video posted of alleged assault on Otrain

Ottawa police are investigating after an alleged assault took place on the Otrain on Sept. 7 and video of it was posted online.

In the video, a young man is seen attacking a young woman on the Otrain. The young man is seen standing over the woman and then he begins to punch her repeatedly in the head and face. Later, as the victim is walking away, he takes a final swing.

i want his head i’m not kidding w y’all. pic.twitter.com/PjLNfGLENC — CHENEY (@cheneyandersonn) September 8, 2018

The city of Ottawa has confirmed the incident in the video did in fact occur on the Otrain but said all further information about the incident will come from Ottawa police as they investigate.

