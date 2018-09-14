Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Orangeville

A 36-year-old Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Orangeville, police say.
According to Orangeville police, on Thursday afternoon, 36-year-old Edward Bind from Grande Prairie, Alberta was arrested without incident at a business on Green Street in Orangeville.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Bind in late August.
Police say the arrest was a joint effort between officers from the Orangeville police service and officers from the Alberta law enforcement team.
READ MORE: Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect wanted in Richmond Hill abduction
According to police, Bind is facing criminal charges including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and participation of activities in a criminal organization.
Police say Bind is one of 11 people arrested in connection with a year-long investigation into a cocaine distribution network linked to various organized crime entities.
According to police, Bind was transported to the Orangeville police service and is scheduled to be returned to Edmonton on Friday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.