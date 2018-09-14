Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Orangeville

A 36-year-old Alberta man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Orangeville, police say.

According to Orangeville police, on Thursday afternoon, 36-year-old Edward Bind from Grande Prairie, Alberta was arrested without incident at a business on Green Street in Orangeville.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Bind in late August.

Police say the arrest was a joint effort between officers from the Orangeville police service and officers from the Alberta law enforcement team.

According to police, Bind is facing criminal charges including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and participation of activities in a criminal organization.

Police say Bind is one of 11 people arrested in connection with a year-long investigation into a cocaine distribution network linked to various organized crime entities.

According to police, Bind was transported to the Orangeville police service and is scheduled to be returned to Edmonton on Friday.