Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for suspect wanted in Richmond Hill abduction

York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with an abduction of a 28-year-old woman in Richmond Hill last week.

Police said a woman rang the doorbell at a home in the area of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Surveillance video from the home shows a man getting out of a parked vehicle, holding what appears to be a handgun, and then dragging a woman by her hair and driving off. No one answered the door.

“I think I’m going to die,” the woman recorded on camera said before she is taken away. The man can be heard in the video threatening to kill the victim.

Police released a video of a 2017 Toyota RAV4 wanted in connection with the investigation the following day. The vehicle has since been located and seized.

Authorities said the woman in the video was located by officers in good health last Friday.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan McLennan of Toronto, is wanted for eight criminal charges including kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

VICTIM FOUND SAFE & SUSPECT ID'D following abduction in Richmond Hill. We need your help to locate Jonathan MCLENNAN, 27yrs, Toronto. He's armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1 if you spot him or 866-876-5423 x7241 with tips on his whereabouts https://t.co/JXRM65NJFR pic.twitter.com/AUAik0GRwe — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 25, 2018