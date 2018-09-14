Canada
September 14, 2018 11:06 am
Updated: September 14, 2018 11:18 am

Saskatoon Blades to honour Humboldt Broncos at home opener

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon Blades will be wearing a special “Saskatchewan Together Stronger” jersey to honour the Humboldt Broncos at their home opener.

Brenden Purdy / Global News
A A

The Saskatoon Blades will be sporting new jerseys for their home opener against the Swift Current Broncos in honour of the Humboldt Broncos.

Blades president Steve Hogle said it’s one of several initiatives on the evening of Sept. 22 to support the Broncos and the community of Humboldt.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Former Humboldt Bronco Xavier Labelle joins Saskatoon Blades

“We wanted to do something over and above our financial contributions to the Go-Fund-Me page,” Hogle explained.

“Through several discussions with Kevin Garinger, Synergy 8, and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, we’ve come up with a beautiful event which was quickly endorsed by our home opener sponsor, Merlin Ford Lincoln.”

The Blades will be wearing a special “Saskatchewan Together Stronger” jersey, a tribute to the Broncos gold jersey which features the names of the 29 victims of the April 6 bus crash.

READ MORE: Outpouring of support for Humboldt Broncos from hockey world, prominent Canadians

The jerseys will then be auctioned off, with the money raised going towards an isolate machine for the Humboldt District Hospital, which is used to stabilize premature babies before they are transported to hospital in Saskatoon.

Funds for the machine will also be raised through a 50-50 draw, a chuck-a-puck contest, and an auction for a Humboldt-themed goalie mask that will be worn by Nolan Maier during the game.

The Blades will hold a pre-game ceremony starting at 6:50 p.m. to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos Accident
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Humboldt Broncos Crash
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Blades hockey
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News