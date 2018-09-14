Saskatoon Blades to honour Humboldt Broncos at home opener

The Saskatoon Blades will be sporting new jerseys for their home opener against the Swift Current Broncos in honour of the Humboldt Broncos.

Blades president Steve Hogle said it’s one of several initiatives on the evening of Sept. 22 to support the Broncos and the community of Humboldt.

“We wanted to do something over and above our financial contributions to the Go-Fund-Me page,” Hogle explained.

“Through several discussions with Kevin Garinger, Synergy 8, and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, we’ve come up with a beautiful event which was quickly endorsed by our home opener sponsor, Merlin Ford Lincoln.”

The Blades will be wearing a special “Saskatchewan Together Stronger” jersey, a tribute to the Broncos gold jersey which features the names of the 29 victims of the April 6 bus crash.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off, with the money raised going towards an isolate machine for the Humboldt District Hospital, which is used to stabilize premature babies before they are transported to hospital in Saskatoon.

Funds for the machine will also be raised through a 50-50 draw, a chuck-a-puck contest, and an auction for a Humboldt-themed goalie mask that will be worn by Nolan Maier during the game.

The Blades will hold a pre-game ceremony starting at 6:50 p.m. to honour the Humboldt Broncos.