Guelph police dog tracks down assault suspect

Guelph police say their K9 unit was instrumental in tracking an assault suspect early Friday.
Officers were called to a home on Applewood Crescent at around 3 a.m. for reports of an assault, but the suspect fled the area.
General, a K9 who has been with the service for over 10 years, was called in to help with the search.
Police said the dog located the man who was hiding nearby.
A 34-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief, breaching his probation.
Police said he made a court appearance on Friday.
