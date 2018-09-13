Cambridge search warrant leads police to drugs, stolen items

Waterloo Regional Police say suspected drugs and several items believed to be stolen have been recovered after officers carried out a search warrant in Cambridge on Monday.

The search warrant was carried out at a house on Cherry Taylor Avenue in the Preston Heights neighbourhood.

Police said they found high-end bicycles, a dirt bike, imitation and pellet guns, electronics, power tools, jewelry, laptops and phones inside the house.

Police said officers also found suspected powder fentanyl and purple carfentanil.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-9477.

