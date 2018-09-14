Scott Thompson: Supercrawl, and Hamilton, have grown!

Supercrawl, and Hamilton, were very different when it all started 10 years ago.

Hamilton’s Supercrawl has grown from four hours to four days, with this weekend’s event expected to draw 200,000 to the Hammer.

Tim Potosic and his Supercrawl crew are now the envy of the summertime festival circuit — and well deservedly so.

They have taken a small, gritty street-level arts festival and created a major attraction that not only highlights the experience but has helped transform the image of downtown.

Many have said that Supercrawl helps put Hamilton back on the map.

They certainly have come to fruition simultaneously. It has been exciting for all Hamiltonians to watch and participate.

Supercrawl, along with strong city planning (past and current), has helped restore faith, pride, and interest in downtown Hamilton.

Just look how much more development there is downtown. Think of how many more restaurants there are now.

Timing is everything. The new Hamilton and Supercrawl are evidence of that.

Not only has Supercrawl exploded, so has the city.

Get out and enjoy both!

