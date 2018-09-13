Cast your vote for the #MyHamilton photo contest

Voting is now open for the #MyHamilton Photo Contest.

READ MORE: Toronto police identify man found dead in Parkdale driveway, 2 charged with murder

Tourism Hamilton says a panel of judges reviewed more than 400 submissions and selected five finalists in two categories: City Life and Outdoor Adventure.

It says two first-place winners will be selected by popular vote, which can be done in person at the Tourism Hamilton Visitor Centre on James Street North, on Tourism Hamilton’s Facebook page, or online by clicking here.

Voting ends this Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. and then, two first prize winners will be announced online by Tourism Hamilton on or before Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s King George School to be transformed into arts and culture hub

The winners will receive a weekend stay in Hamilton, including overnight accommodations, meals and attraction passes, as well as cash prizes.

Voting is now open for the 2018 #MyHamilton photo contest! Help us choose the photos that would best inspire someone to visit #HamOnt and experience our city life and outdoor adventure. Voting closes Sept 16 at 6pm. https://t.co/cl8F3DH8pg pic.twitter.com/364VtNhMc5 — Tourism Hamilton (@TourismHamilton) September 13, 2018