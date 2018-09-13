Canada
September 13, 2018

Cast your vote for the #MyHamilton photo contest

Voting is now open for the #MyHamilton photo contest.

Tourism Hamilton says a panel of judges reviewed more than 400 submissions and selected five finalists in two categories: City Life and Outdoor Adventure.

It says two first-place winners will be selected by popular vote, which can be done in person at the Tourism Hamilton Visitor Centre on James Street North, on Tourism Hamilton’s Facebook page, or online by clicking here. 

Voting ends this Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. and then, two first prize winners will be announced online by Tourism Hamilton on or before Oct. 1.

The winners will receive a weekend stay in Hamilton, including overnight accommodations, meals and attraction passes, as well as cash prizes.
Global News