Scott Thompson: Hamilton a sign of the times

Sometimes you ask yourself why you didn’t do something sooner.

The same can be said about something as simple as putting up a sign, even though this sign is anything but simple.

On Friday night, Hamilton finally unveiled its illuminated sign at city hall, which in some form or another, has been an impossible task for decades.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger encouraged the private sector to jump on board and they did, covering the entire cost.

Watching people view the sign as it was lit almost seemed like a trip back in time, a modern twist to an old-fashioned event — like watching people “ooh and ahh” over a fireworks display or the odd light show that used to grace the walls of Dundurn Castle back in the day.

The sign will now be ground zero for the ultimate Hammer selfie and will fill social media with a presence that is priceless.

To coin a couple of old phrases, you can’t buy that kind of publicity and word-of-mouth is the best advertising.

It is this type of futuristic vision that will propel Hamilton forward, instead of wallowing in past precedence.

It is unfortunate some on council don’t have that vision, or more importantly, do not have the ability to sell it to their constituents.

The Hamilton sign has once again proven that some of the best ideas come from the city’s private sector.

Kudos to those Hamiltonians who got ‘er done!

— Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

​