Halton police arrest 2nd suspect in Oakville shooting death

Halton police have made another arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Oakville.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing several charges including manslaughter, mischief and careless use of a firearm.

Keegan Parkinson, 19, was found dead in the area of Rebecca Street east of Dorval Drive on July 13.

Police say the victim and the accused knew each other.

Another 17-year-old boy is also facing charges in the case.

