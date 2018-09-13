Arrests made in armed robbery at Brighton pharmacy

Two men from Quinte West have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Brighton on Monday.

Officers were called to Rexall Pharma Plus on Main Street in the afternoon after two men entered the rear of the store.

“They attended the pharmacy section of the store where they brandished what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded drugs,” police stated.

OPP searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects who fled.

However, on Wednesday police located and arrested two suspects. Hubert Pollard, 39, and Dale Woodall, 55, both of Quinte West are charged with:

Armed robbery

Possession of property obtained by crime, over $5,000

Possession of a weapon

Use of imitation firearm

Pollard was also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a probation order. Woodall was charged with two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

They were held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled on Thursday.