Edmonton mayor opposes Doug Ford’s use of notwithstanding clause

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is expressing his support for the city of Toronto as the Ontario government invokes the notwithstanding clause to reduce the size of Toronto’s city council.

In a statement, Iveson said he was supporting Toronto on behalf of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Big City Mayor’s Caucus, “to protect local democracy,” and he called the Ontario government’s move “unprecedented.”

“Canadians are now stuck in a constitutional debate, when we have not even tested the limits of how governments can work together within the constitution. The levers to modernize the relationship already exist,” Iveson wrote.

On behalf of all of Canada’s Big City Mayors, we offer our full support to the City of Toronto and their efforts to protect local democracy. Canada’s Mayors are ready. 🇨🇦 My full statement: https://t.co/LW9A5q1e2h #CDNmuni #ONpoli #TOpoli #yegcc pic.twitter.com/jK0fSpbArQ — Don Iveson (@doniveson) September 13, 2018

READ MORE: Doug Ford government set to retable bill to cut Toronto council size by invoking notwithstanding clause

If the legislation is passed, it will reduce the number of council seats in Toronto to 25 from 47 for the city’s upcoming municipal election.

On Monday, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba said in a ruling that Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government interfered with the right to freedom of expression for both candidates and voters when the province initially passed the law last month.

Following the decision, Ford said his government would appeal the decision, reintroduce the legislation and invoke the notwithstanding clause, known as Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to push through the council cuts.

“I believe the judge’s decision is deeply concerning and the result is unacceptable to the people of Ontario,” Ford said on Monday. “A democratically elected government, trying to be shut down by the courts, that concerns me more than anything.”

READ MORE: Public gallery shouts down Doug Ford, interrupts question period at Ontario legislature

Iveson, who is the chair of the Big City Mayor’s Caucus, wants municipalities to have opportunities to have discussions with the provincial and federal governments about issues that impact cities before decisions are made.

“Certainly, there is nothing unconstitutional about sitting down together to talk about solving problems, funding cities’ mandates directly, and creating a forum where municipal governments address our nation’s challenges with their provincial and federal counterparts as equals,” Iveson wrote.

“Mayors are pragmatists. Every day, municipal governments are delivering city-based solutions to national challenges, from economic productivity to public safety. And increasingly, Canadians expect us to share the lead on emerging challenges — from stemming the opioid crisis, to building innovative economies, to settling new Canadians in our communities.”

READ MORE: Doug Ford plans to invoke notwithstanding clause. So what happens next?

The notwithstanding clause has never previously been used in Ontario.

Toronto’s municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 22.