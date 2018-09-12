Canada
September 12, 2018 12:10 pm

Public gallery shouts down Doug Ford, interrupts question period at Ontario legislature

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Members of the public gallery who are opposed to a bill that reduces the size of Toronto city council shouted down Premier Doug Ford during question period at the Ontario legislature on Wednesday and forced the session to be temporarily suspended.

A A

A man was taken away in handcuffs from the Queen’s Park public gallery on Wednesday following a raucous start to question period as the Doug Ford government defended its move to invoke the notwithstanding clause to reduce the size of Toronto city council.

Story continues below

Several members of the public gallery shouted down the premier as he responded to questions from the official opposition.

“Stand up to your bully! We are the people!” the crowd yelled.

READ MORE: Doug Ford government set to retable bill to cut Toronto council size by invoking notwithstanding clause

After issuing multiple warnings, Ted Arnott, the Speaker of the house, had to briefly suspend the session and have Queen’s Park security clear the gallery.

One person was heard shouting “Shame!” at Ford while he and his caucus left the house chamber.

The group of roughly 50 people attended the session on Wednesday to protest Bill 5, which, if passed for a second time, would reduce the number of council seats to 25 from 47 for the upcoming Toronto municipal election.

READ MORE: Doug Ford plans to invoke notwithstanding clause. So what happens next?

On Monday, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba said in a ruling that the Progressive Conservative government interfered with the right to freedom of expression for both candidates and voters when the province initially passed the law last month.

Following the decision, Ford said his government would appeal the decision, reintroduce the legislation and invoke the notwithstanding clause, known as Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to push through the council cuts.

Question period resumed on Wednesday with the public gallery empty.

— With a file from Travis Dhanraj

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Democracy
Doug Ford Government
Notwithstanding Clause
Ontario government
Premier Doug Ford
public gallery
Queen’s Park
Question Period
Toronto COuncil
Toronto council cuts
Toronto Election 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News