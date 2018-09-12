Police chase down suspect wanted for stabbing Winnipeg dog

A man wanted in connection with an act of animal cruelty is behind bars.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday they were looking for Alex Genaille after a Bullmastiff suffered knife wounds and serious facial injuries while in its own yard on the weekend.

The dog was hurt Aug 31. after a group of people who walked past a fenced yard in the North End.

Police said surveillance video showed one person left the group and returned to where the dog was standing. He put on a mask and gloves, pulled a knife and jammed the weapon through the fence, cutting the dog’s nose, before fleeing on a bicycle.

Genaille was arrested Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. in the area of Boyd Avenue after a brief police chase on foot.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon, animal cruelty and wearing a disguise.

The dog received veterinary care and is expected to make a full recovery.

