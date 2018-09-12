Man charged with murder in Edmonton toddler’s death granted bail

Joey Stanley Crier, 27, charged with second-degree murder in the death of his toddler, Anthony Raine, was granted bail on Wednesday.

The body of the little boy was discovered on April 21, 2017, outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in north Edmonton. Investigators determined the boy’s remains were left in that parking lot three days earlier.

Edmonton police showed clothing found with the boy in an effort to identify him. EPS said the cause of the boy’s death was trauma to the head, adding there were bruises all over his body.

Crier’s lawyer, Amanda Hart-Dowhun, said her client had been in custody for 19 months and she had only recently been hired to represent the accused.

The evidence presented at the bail hearing and reasons for the decision are under a publication ban but the conditions of Crier’s release can be published.

Crier must reside with his mother on the Pigeon Lake reserve and cannot leave the house unless granted permission by his bail supervisor to attend a job, education, treatment or counselling, or other approved reasons.

Crier must also abstain from drugs and alcohol and must seek treatment or counselling arranged by his bail supervisor. He cannot be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.

Crier’s co-accused, his girlfriend at the time Tasha Mack, was originally denied bail but she applied again in June and it was granted.

“They were extremely strenuous conditions,” said Mack’s lawyer, Ajay Juneja.

Crier and Mack were charged with one count each of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failing to provide necessaries of life. Crier was also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Crier’s second-degree murder trial is scheduled for four weeks starting the beginning of June 2019.