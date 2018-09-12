Canada
September 12, 2018 4:47 pm

For sale: One made-in-B.C. Cadillac turned snowcat. Serious inquiries only

By Online News Producer  Global News

The owner of this Cadillac-turned-snowcat has received plenty of interest after posting a for-sale ad on Craigslist.

Robert Falck/Craigslist
A A

If you’ve ever wanted a vehicle that combines the power of a snowcat with the comfort and luxury of a Cadillac limousine, then one B.C. man in the film industry has a deal for you.

The vehicle — which features the body of a 1989 Cadillac limousine on a Bombardier Skidozer — was built by Robert Falck and his colleagues about 15 years ago for an undisclosed TV project.

READ MORE: Wanna buy a B.C. ferry? Queen of Burnaby on the auction block


Story continues below

The vehicle was a labour of love for Falck, but he recently decided to put it up for sale on Craigslist. The asking price: $6,000.

“I figure it’s time to let it go,” he said.

Anyone interested in buying the Cadillac-turned-snowcat will face stiff competition. Falck said he has fielded hundreds of calls since posting the ad and has received offers above asking price.

READ MORE: B.C. property with 340 vintage cars on sale for $1.45M

Some have asked if the vehicle is street legal, to which he politely replies, “It requires snow.”

Falck said he is not just concerned about turning a profit; he wants to find an owner who will appreciate his creation.

He said the ideal buyer would be a gearhead “who understood its limitations and its strengths.”

“It’s an attention-getting device,” he added.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cadillac
Cadillac snowcat
Cadillac Snowcat for sale
Craigslist snowcat
odd vehicles
Robert Falck
snowcat
unusual vehicles

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News