For sale: One made-in-B.C. Cadillac turned snowcat. Serious inquiries only

If you’ve ever wanted a vehicle that combines the power of a snowcat with the comfort and luxury of a Cadillac limousine, then one B.C. man in the film industry has a deal for you.

The vehicle — which features the body of a 1989 Cadillac limousine on a Bombardier Skidozer — was built by Robert Falck and his colleagues about 15 years ago for an undisclosed TV project.

The vehicle was a labour of love for Falck, but he recently decided to put it up for sale on Craigslist. The asking price: $6,000.

“I figure it’s time to let it go,” he said.

Anyone interested in buying the Cadillac-turned-snowcat will face stiff competition. Falck said he has fielded hundreds of calls since posting the ad and has received offers above asking price.

Some have asked if the vehicle is street legal, to which he politely replies, “It requires snow.”

Falck said he is not just concerned about turning a profit; he wants to find an owner who will appreciate his creation.

He said the ideal buyer would be a gearhead “who understood its limitations and its strengths.”

“It’s an attention-getting device,” he added.