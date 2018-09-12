Durham police hand out more than 1,000 traffic tickets around school zones

Durham police are reminding drivers to slow down, as they doled out more than 600 speeding tickets to drivers around school zones in the region last week.

As part of their four-day traffic safety blitz, officers gave out an additional 429 tickets for other driving offences, including careless and distracted driving, but the most common offence was speeding. This brought the total for last week’s campaign to 1,029 tickets issued close to school zones.

This is part of Durham police’s “In the Zone” campaign for when children return to school after their breaks, as officers want to make sure they stay safe when heading back to class.

Durham police gave out more than 1,300 tickets during last year’s fall campaign, including 809 tickets for speeding.

