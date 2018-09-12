Hamilton Road vehicle fire pegged as suspicious, police say

A vehicle fire in the driveway of a Hamilton Road home early Wednesday morning is being probed by city police as suspicious.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of Hamilton Road, near Braesyde Avenue, around 4 a.m. following reports of a vehicle fire.

Black smoke could be seen pouring from the vehicle, police said, adding the fire was later extinguished and no injuries were reported.

While details in the case remain sparse, police said they deemed the blaze to be suspicious in nature, adding the cause remained under investigation.

Damage in the fire was pegged at around $31,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).