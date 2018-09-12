Suspected purse thief arrested in Burlington

A suspected purse thief in Burlington has been arrested.

Halton Police say they have received approximately 88 reports of purse thefts since the beginning of November 2017.

Police say suspects have targeted older women whose purses or wallets were stolen from their shopping carts while they were distracted.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 46-year-old woman from Poland, Agnieszka Jeglenic, who was living in Mississauga, in connection with two thefts in Burlington last month.

Police say the accused had previously been arrested for theft in Oakville a few months ago.

She has been held in custody for a bail hearing.