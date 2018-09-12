Canada
Canadian plane ticket prices rose more than 10% in a year: report

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Westjet Boeing 737-700 taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on February 3, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
TORONTO – An RBC survey says airfares rose by more than 10 per cent in the first two months of the third quarter as Air Canada and WestJet passed along higher crude oil prices.

Despite slipping a bit in August, fares rose 12.5 per cent at Air Canada for July and August and were 11.3 per cent higher than a year earlier at WestJet.

The country’s two largest airlines implemented fare increases in July, mostly on domestic routes.

Analyst Walter Spracklin says he expects fares will increase further, with Air Canada likely being more aggressive in passing along oil price increases.

He says Calgary-based WestJet is likely still recovering from weak booking levels resulting from the threat of a pilot strike.

Passenger traffic remains strong with WestJet reporting 8.1 per cent growth in August, less than the capacity growth of 10 per cent.

