The Morning Show August 22 2018 9:53am 02:45 Air Canada to buy Aeroplan but what does it mean for you? Finance & travel expert Barry Choi explains what will happen to your Aeroplan miles now that Air Canada is buying it back <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4401701/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4401701/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?