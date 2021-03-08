Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Aeroplan, Starbucks partner for new rewards program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2021 1:05 pm
Click to play video 'Air Canada to buy Aeroplan but what does it mean for you?' Air Canada to buy Aeroplan but what does it mean for you?
WATCH: Air Canada to buy Aeroplan but what does it mean for you? – Aug 22, 2018

Aeroplan is launching a partnership that will allow its users to earn and redeem points at Starbucks.

The Air Canada loyalty program says members will need to link their Aeroplan account to a Starbucks Rewards account to allow them to earn both Aeroplan points and Starbucks stars.

Read more: Air Canada’s acquisition of Aeroplan clears regulatory hurdles

Once connected, Aeroplan users can earn points by loading money on their digital Starbucks card and can save when they redeem Aeroplan points for Starbucks gift cards.

Trending Stories

The new partnership follows a revamp of the Aeroplan program last year, based on feedback from its members.

Click to play video 'Air Canada buys back Aeroplan' Air Canada buys back Aeroplan
Air Canada buys back Aeroplan – Aug 21, 2018

Air Canada says its members said they wanted more opportunities to earn and redeem points in their everyday lives.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada reacquired the rewards program from Aimia Inc. in January 2019.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Air CanadaStarbucksaeroplanAeroplan Pointsaeroplan canadaAeroplan programaeroplan credit card offersaeroplan program canadaaeroplan starbucks pointsstarbucks points

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers