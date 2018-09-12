Man shot in southwest Edmonton’s Ogilvie neighbourhood

A middle-aged man was shot in a southwest Edmonton suburb Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7 a.m. in the Ogilvie Ridge neighbourhood, which is located between Rabbit Hill Road and the Whitemud Creek Ravine.

It’s believed the shooting happened in the area of Osland Drive and Ogilvie Boulevard.

Police said a man was treated and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the age of the victim was not yet confirmed, but he was believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random occurrence. No suspects have been arrested.