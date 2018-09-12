Crime
September 12, 2018 12:05 pm

Man shot in southwest Edmonton’s Ogilvie neighbourhood

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was shot near Osland Drive and Ogilvie Boulevard in southwest Edmonton's Ogilvie Ridge neighbourhood on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Credit: Google Maps
A A

A middle-aged man was shot in a southwest Edmonton suburb Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 7 a.m. in the Ogilvie Ridge neighbourhood, which is located between Rabbit Hill Road and the Whitemud Creek Ravine.

It’s believed the shooting happened in the area of Osland Drive and Ogilvie Boulevard.

READ MORE: Man shot at downtown Edmonton apartment building

Police said a man was treated and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS said the age of the victim was not yet confirmed, but he was believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random occurrence. No suspects have been arrested.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton shooting
EPS
Ogilvie
Ogilvie Ridge
Ogilvie Ridge Edmonton
Ogilvie Ridge Neighbourhood
Ogilvie shooting
Shooting
Southwest Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News