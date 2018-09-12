Semi hauling crude crashes on Highway 63; oil spill cleanup underway

The driver of a semi truck was taken to hospital after his big rig crashed on Highway 63 early Wednesday morning, resulting in an oil spill.

Shortly after midnight, a semi truck hauling crude oil lost control and rolled over on Highway 63, about two kilometres east of Grassland near the Atmore junction turnoff to head north to Fort McMurray.

READ MORE: Driver of pickup truck airlifted to hospital after vehicle collides with semi-truck on Highway 63

Boyle RCMP said the westbound tractor trailer rolled into the north ditch, where approximately 100 litres of crude oil leaked.

In a news release sent out shortly after 3:30 a.m., Mounties said firefighters from Grassland were on scene and efforts were being made to control the leak. HAZMAT crews were also en route to help.

The 46-year-old man driving the semi was taken to an area hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police said traffic disruptions near the collision scene were minimal, and drivers could expect minor delays while crews worked to clean the spill and crash scene.

READ MORE: BC trucker killed in northern Alberta Highway 63 collision

The collision happened about 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.