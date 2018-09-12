Bill Kelly: Jagmeet Singh’s series of unfortunate events

When Jagmeet Singh was selected as leader of the federal NDP, there was a real buzz in Ottawa that this young, charismatic leader would infuse new life into a political party that had the wind knocked out their sails in the last federal election.

Expectations were high; Singh was on magazine covers and TV shows and the NDP thought they’d picked a guy who could stack up against Justin Trudeau.

The reality is, Singh’s performance over the last year has deflated those high hopes and there are even rumblings in some NDP circles about whether or not Singh has what it takes to lead the NDP out of the political wilderness.

His decision to not seek a seat in Parliament right away was questionable at best; while Trudeau and Scheer share the parliamentary spotlight, Singh is out of sight and out of mind to most Canadians.

But it’s his handling of internal party affairs that has raised the most concern.

His harsh treatment of popular MP David Christopherson earlier this year, and now his decision to turf controversial MP Erin Weir has incensed a number of current and former MPs.

And his war of words with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has irked western NDPers.

With an election only a year away, those high hopes of a Jagmeet Singh-led NDP renaissance are fading fast.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML