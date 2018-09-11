Politics
September 11, 2018 3:22 pm

Female NDP activists back Singh’s decision to bar Erin Weir from running in 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press

NDP MP Erin Weir rises during Question Period in the House of Commons, April 12, 2016 in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Adrian Wyld
SURREY, B.C. – Several female New Democrat activists are applauding Jagmeet Singh for blocking MP Erin Weir from running in the next election.

The letter of support, posted on Facebook today as Singh prepares to meet with his caucus in Surrey, B.C., is signed by a group of women including former candidates and high-level organizers.

The letter writers say Singh showed he understands his legal obligation to provide a safe and healthy workplace when he had Weir removed from caucus.

READ MORE: MP Erin Weir not welcome in caucus or as NDP candidate in next election

An independent investigation upheld several complaints of harassment against Weir.

Singh decided to remove Weir from caucus because he was not confident the Saskatchewan MP would not repeat the allegedly harassing behaviour.

WATCH: Singh says NDP will undergo review of harassment policies

Last week, 67 former New Democrat MPs and MLAs from Saskatchewan wrote to NDP members of Parliament, accusing Singh of denying Weir due process.

