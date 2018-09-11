Female NDP activists back Singh’s decision to bar Erin Weir from running in 2019

SURREY, B.C. – Several female New Democrat activists are applauding Jagmeet Singh for blocking MP Erin Weir from running in the next election.

The letter of support, posted on Facebook today as Singh prepares to meet with his caucus in Surrey, B.C., is signed by a group of women including former candidates and high-level organizers.

The letter writers say Singh showed he understands his legal obligation to provide a safe and healthy workplace when he had Weir removed from caucus.

An independent investigation upheld several complaints of harassment against Weir.

Singh decided to remove Weir from caucus because he was not confident the Saskatchewan MP would not repeat the allegedly harassing behaviour.

Last week, 67 former New Democrat MPs and MLAs from Saskatchewan wrote to NDP members of Parliament, accusing Singh of denying Weir due process.