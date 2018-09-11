Alberta introduces new rules to protect against shady ticket practices

From not being able to get tickets to ticket scalping, many Canadian fans are fed up.

That’s why the Alberta government introduced new regulations on Aug. 1, 2018 that are intended to protect consumers when they purchase tickets to sporting or cultural events, festivals and concerts.

The new rules will do a number of things, include ban the use of software, such as bots, from buying event tickets.

They will also prohibit the sale of tickets originally purchased using a bot, require a refund of those tickets if they can’t get consumers into an event and finally enable consumers and businesses the right to sue if they are harmed by the use of bots.

“We certainly believe consumers will benefit from the new protections that are in place,” Service Alberta’s Trevor Bergen said.

Bergen emphasized in the end, it is still “buyer beware,” especially when it comes to the secondary ticket market or the resale market.

“Ultimately it is the decision of the individual consumer as to where they would like to purchase that ticket.”

Bergen added as with any purchase, it’s always important for consumers to read and ensure they understand the terms and conditions they are agreeing to — before they buy.

Service Alberta said since the new regulations were introduced, it has not received any complaints from consumers about primary or secondary ticket sales.

