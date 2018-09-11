Hawkestone teen charged after driver flees from officers: Barrie police

An 18-year-old teenager is facing a number of charges after police say he failed to stop for officers in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Monday, a non-licenced driver was seen by officers driving the wrong way down a one-way street on Kempenfelt Drive.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled, heading north towards Dunlop Street and onto Berczy Street.

According to police, the vehicle was located a few minutes later on Simcoe Street with a flat tire.

A nearby witness told police the driver had fled the area on foot and provided officers with a description of the suspect.

According to police, the driver later returned to the scene where he was arrested by officers.

Police say an 18-year-old teen from Hawkestone has been charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, failure to stop at a scene of an accident and failure to comply with probation.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie in October.