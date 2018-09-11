Innisfil teen charged after single-vehicle collision: South Simcoe police
An 18-year-old teenager has been charged after a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil.
According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday just after 7 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision on 5th Line.
Police say a vehicle had been travelling westbound when the driver lost control, drove into the ditch, and the vehicle rolled over.
Officers say the driver, an 18-year-old teen from Innisfil, was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
According to police, he has been charged with careless driving.
