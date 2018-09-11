Puck set to drop on new era for the Humboldt Broncos

Five months after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash, the team is making its final preparations to return to the ice.

The April 6 crash in eastern Saskatchewan between the team’s bus and a tractor-trailer left 16 players and staff dead. Thirteen others were injured; two remain in hospital.

Just over a month later, the Broncos vowed to be back on the ice for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season.

The rebuild included hiring a new general manager and head coach, and filling out the roster.

The Broncos turned to Nathan Oystrick, who said at the time of his hiring he would never forget the circumstances that brought him to Humboldt.

Ten players were selected from other SJHL teams, six players taken in the bantam draft, and workouts were held for 80 prospects prior to training camp.

The new era starts on Sept. 12 when the Broncos take on the Nipawin Hawks at Elgar Petersen Arena in their season opener.

The Hawks are the same team the Broncos were to play on the evening of the crash.

Team president Jamie Brockman is not really sure what to expect.

“I know we’re going to have a hockey team that is going to want to play for that logo on the chest,” Brockman told The Canadian Press.

“And a lot of people that want to see that be successful.”

In the lead-up to the game, the team announced the players who will form the leadership group.

The Broncos have elected not to name a captain as a tribute to last year’s captain Logan Schatz, who was killed in the in the crash.

Instead, three alternate captains have been named for the season. Two are the only returning players to the team – Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter, while the third is newcomer Michael Clarke.

– With files from The Canadian Press