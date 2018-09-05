Humboldt Broncos sell out home opener

The Humboldt Broncos‘ first regular season game next week on home ice has sold out.

It will be the team’s first home game since a bus crash on April 6 killed 16 people, including 11 members of the team.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team was on its way to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks, who they will face on Sept. 12 at Elgar Petersen Arena.

The team said only a “very limited number” of tickets for the game were made available from the team office for purchase in-person or over the phone.

Tickets for the second home game on Sept. 22, when the Broncos take on the Battleford Stars, went on sale Wednesday morning.

WATCH BELOW: Humboldt Bronco’s head coach Nathan Oystrick hopes to make Darcy Haugan proud

– With files from Global News