Boyfriend of Calgary toddler’s mother charged with 2nd-degree murder in child’s death

Police have charged a man with murder in the 2017 death of three-year-old Ivy Wick.

Justin Bennett was charged on Monday with second-degree murder in the toddler’s death. Bennett is Ivy’s mother’s boyfriend.

The charge comes after a renewed call for information pertaining to the case by police on Thursday.

The toddler was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after EMS and police responded to a call of a child in medical distress at a home in the northeast community of Pineridge on Sept. 27, 2017.

On Oct. 5, 2017, she was taken off life support.

An autopsy revealed she died of blunt-force trauma and police said on Oct. 25, 2017 that the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.

As part of an appeal to the public last Thursday, investigators said the toddler’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend were the only people with “direct access to Ivy the day she was taken to hospital.” Police also said they’d spoken with the couple, but their statements weren’t consistent with evidence collected.