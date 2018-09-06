Calgary police renew appeal for information in year-old investigation of toddler’s death

Calgary police asked for the public’s help Thursday as the investigation into the homicide of three-year-old Ivy Wick approaches the one-year mark.

On Sept. 27, 2017, EMS and police were called to a home in the northeast community of Pineridge for a report of a child in medical distress. Police said Wick was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. She was later taken off life support on Oct. 5, 2017.

READ MORE: Death of 3-year-old Calgary girl investigated as homicide by police

“She was taken to hospital with significant injuries,” Major Crimes Acting Insp. Paul Wozney told Global News last year. “We’ve reviewed this case extensively and we are treating it as a homicide.”

Police said in a news release Thursday an autopsy revealed that Ivy died as a result of blunt-force trauma.

“Additional non-fatal injuries were located on Ivy’s body and are believed to be consistent with physical abuse,” police said.

Investigators said Thursday Ivy’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend were the only people with “direct access to Ivy the day she was taken to hospital.” Police said detectives have spoken with them but allege their statements are “inconsistent with the evidence that has been collected thus far.”

Global News has not been able to reach Ivy’s mother or her boyfriend for comment.

Police said due to the nature of Wick’s injuries, people in the community may have additional information related to “signs of abuse” that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.