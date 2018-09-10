Mysterious sign shows up on Garbage Hill, Hollywood-style

A glamorous sign has appeared on one of Winnipeg’s least-glamorous places, and no one has yet to claim responsibility.

A prominent white sign that says “GARBAGE HILL” has been found at the top of the hill at Westview Park, home to what Winnipeggers affectionately call Garbage Hill, due to the fact the site used to be a dump.

The sign popped up over the weekend, mystifying and delighting Winnipeggers.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

