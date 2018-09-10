Lifestyle
September 10, 2018 2:26 pm

Mysterious sign shows up on Garbage Hill, Hollywood-style

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipegger Carolyn Muir poses with the Garbage Hill sign over the weekend.

Courtesy Carolyn Muir
A A

A glamorous sign has appeared on one of Winnipeg’s least-glamorous places, and no one has yet to claim responsibility.

A prominent white sign that says “GARBAGE HILL” has been found at the top of the hill at Westview Park, home to what Winnipeggers affectionately call Garbage Hill, due to the fact the site used to be a dump.

The sign popped up over the weekend, mystifying and delighting Winnipeggers.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

Do you know who put up the sign? Contact us at winnipeg@globalnews.ca.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News