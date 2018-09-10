Body recovered from Trent Severn Waterway in Quinte West

Quinte West OPP say the body of a senior was recovered from the Trent Severn Waterway on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to Lock 4 of the TSW along Glen Miller Road in Trenton for a report of a possible drowning.

“Emergency services arrived on scene and searched for the male who had earlier been observed unconscious and face down in the water,” OPP stated.

READ MORE: Body of missing Cobourg senior recovered from Lake Ontario

After a short search, the man’s body was located and pulled to shore.

“Resuscitation attempts failed and the male was pronounced deceased,” police said.

#QuinteWest FDP, Medic's, OPP Responding To Area Of 997 Glen Miller Rd Lock# 4. Male In 80's Missing! Boat & Belongings Found In Water. pic.twitter.com/yWVbCAVMeE — Scan-Quinte (@scanquinte) September 7, 2018

Police say the victim was an 87-year-old man from Belleville. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone information is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.