Body of missing Cobourg senior recovered from Lake Ontario
Cobourg police say the body of a missing woman was located Saturday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Monk Cove Park along Monk Street along the shore of Lake Ontario in response to reports of a body floating in the water.
“With the assistance of Coast Guard and emergency services partners, the body of a deceased female was retrieved,” police stated.
Police have identified the body as missing Cobourg woman Ada Didomizio, 86.
She had been last seen on Sept. 4 at her residence in the west end. Police issued a release on Friday night stating family were concerned for her well-being.
A post-mortem examination has been ordered to help determined the cause of death, police said.
