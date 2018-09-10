Canada
September 10, 2018 9:33 am

Body of missing Cobourg senior recovered from Lake Ontario

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

The body of a missing Cobourg woman was recovered from Lake Ontario on Saturday.

File
A A

Cobourg police say the body of a missing woman was located Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Monk Cove Park along Monk Street along the shore of Lake Ontario in response to reports of a body floating in the water.

READ MORE: Missing Toronto boater’s friend describes day spent on the water together

“With the assistance of Coast Guard and emergency services partners, the body of a deceased female was retrieved,” police stated.

Police have identified the body as missing Cobourg woman Ada Didomizio, 86.

She had been last seen on Sept. 4 at her residence in the west end. Police issued a release on Friday night stating family were concerned for her well-being.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to help determined the cause of death, police said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News